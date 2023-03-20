Ariana Madix screams at her now-ex Tom Sandoval in a “Vanderpump Rules” teaser after his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss was revealed.

The explosive mid-season trailer for the Bravo show was revealed on Monday, showing Sandoval telling his former girlfriend of nine years Madix: “I wish we both would have tried harder.”

Madix insists, “You don’t deserve one f**king tear of mine.”

READ MORE: Ariana Madix Makes First Public Appearance Since Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal

Seemingly referring to his romance with Leviss in another intense moment, Sandoval says, “You don’t know what’s going on between us.”

“This is a full-blown love affair,” an emotional Scheana Shay can be heard saying of the cheating scandal, later adding, “I had so much rage in me.”

Elsewhere in the teaser, Sandoval says he and Madix were only “having sex, like, four times a year?”

“I cannot have sex with somebody who feels like a stranger,” Madix says.

READ MORE: Kristen Doute Says Tom Sandoval Still Refuses To Leave Home He Shares With Ariana Madix

Despite Sandoval’s friend and business partner Tom Shwartz commenting that “open relationships are f**king tough” in the clip, Madix has denied that was the case.

Leviss is seen in the clip grinning as she’s told she’s the “home-wrecking” one in the group. The clip shows Schwartz’s ex Katie Maloney saying she wants to “light them both on f**king fire” after their kiss.

Leviss also kisses Garcelle Beauvais’ son Oliver Saunders in the teaser, who at the time was still married to wife Samantha Saunders.

The trailer then ends with Sandoval asking Madix, “Do you want anything?” as she replies, “For you to die.”

The clip came after Madix broke her silence following her split from Sandoval by sharing an emotional Instagram post last week.

Her message included, “To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels.”