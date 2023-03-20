Julianne Hough is taking over from Tyra Banks to co-host “Dancing with the Stars” season 32, ET Canada can confirm.

After Banks told TMZ it was “time” for her to step down as host last week, ABC announced Hough would be doing the honours alongside “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Alfonso Ribeiro.

Banks had been hosting the show since 2020, but decided to step back to focus on being an entrepreneur after launching her ice cream business SMiZE and Dream in 2021.

Pro dancer Hough is a two-time “DWTS” champion, as well as expanding her career to become a recording artist and actress, starring in films such as “Safe Haven” and “Footloose” over the years.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will be returning to the show as judges, ABC confirmed.

Hough said in a statement to Variety, “It is such an honour to be rejoining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of.

“The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor. The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can’t wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another exciting season.”

“Dancing with the Stars” will return in fall 2023 to Disney+. More details about the upcoming season will be shared at a later date.