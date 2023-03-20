Jordan Peele’s follow-up to “Nope” is on the way.

On Monday, Universal announced that the director will release his fourth feature film Christmas 2024, though a title and plot details are still under wraps, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Peele’s production banner Monkey Paw will also release another thriller just months before, on Sept. 27, 2024.

The former “Key & Peele” star made his directorial debut with 2017’s “Get Out” which won him the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and was recently named one of the 100 greatest films of all time by Sight & Sound magazine.

His next film was the 2019 hit “Us”, starring Lupita Nyong’o, and that year he also signed a five-year deal with Universal.

The Christmas Day release for Peele’s next film will put him up against James Cameron’s “Avatar 3”, which is set to debut Dec. 20, 2024.