Bella Hadid is sharing an important milestone with fans.

The model has been open in the past about her struggle with an alcohol addiction, even going as far as cancelling nights out when she felt out of control.

Hadid shared an update into her journey of sobriety on TikTok Monday where she revealed she was now five months sober.

“5 months alcohol free,” she captioned the post.

In the video, the 26-year-old films herself at a casino, celebrating the occasion with friends. Dressed in a little black dress, she dances as a mashup of Charli XCX’s “Unlock it” and Alice Deejay’s “Better Off Alone” plays.

Previously speaking about her decision to cut alcohol out of her life, Hadid confessed it had exacerbated her anxiety.

“I don’t feel the need [to drink alcohol] because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school,” she said at the time. “There’s just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn’t really do much, you know?”