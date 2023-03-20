Click to share this via email

A verdict has arrived in the XXXTentacion murder trial.

On Monday, a jury found three men guilty in the murder of the rapper, who was shot and killed during a robbery in 2018, The New York Times reported.

Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright and Trayon Newsome were each found guilty on charges of first-degree murder and robbery.

The trio had been accused of killing the 20-year-old rapper during a robbery in the parking lot at a Florida motorcycle shop.

All three are facing mandatory life sentences in the case, as prosecutors did not seek the death penalty.

A fourth man, Robert Allen, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case last year, and testified against his alleged co-conspirators.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, first broke through as a SoundCloud rapper, and went on to enjoy major success with his single “Look at Me!”.

At the time of the release of his 2018 album ?, the rapper was facing legal troubles over allegations that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend.