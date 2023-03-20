Amanda Bynes is said to be back under care.

On Monday, TMZ reported that the “She’s the Man” actress has been placed on a psychiatric hold after she was apparently found walking naked on the street.

READ MORE: Amanda Bynes Cancels Appearance At ’90s Con Last Minute Due To Illness

According to eyewitnesses, Bynes was seen alone walking near downtown Los Angeles without any clothes on in the early morning hours on Sunday.

She reportedly waved down a car and informed the driver that she was coming down from a psychotic episode, and she then called 911 herself.

Bynes was then taken to a nearby police station, law enforcement sources told TMZ, and a mental health team determined that she need to be placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

READ MORE: Kenan Thompson And Kel Mitchell Share A Message For Amanda Bynes Amid ’90s Con Absence (Exclusive)

A 5150 hold is a kind of involuntary hold, in which a person may be held for up to 72 hours. A hold can also be extended depending on the case.

Sources also told TMZ that Bynes did not appear hurt during the ordeal, and that she currently remains hospitalized.