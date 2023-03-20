Law Roach admits he was “hurt” after finding out what his former client, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, recently said about him.

The celebrity stylist, who announced his retirement in a since-deleted Instagram post last week, addressed the actress’ “sample-sized” remarks she made at Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival in a new interview with New York Magazine‘s The Cut.

Earlier this month, Chopra, 40, spoke with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke about working with an undisclosed stylist who made her cry over not being “sample-sized,” which is a size 2. The “Citadel” star said she was “hurt” by the “difficult to hear” observation that was made just one day before the festival.

READ MORE: Law Roach Says He’s Been Suffering For Years: ‘I Haven’t Been Happy, Honestly, In A Really Long Time’

After Roach, who recently won the CFDA award for best stylist, read about Chopra Jonas’ interview in the press, he called her remarks “a little bit hurtful” because when the actress said, “Someone told me yesterday that I wasn’t sample-sized,” she appeared to be referring to the Oscars event he styled her for the night before.

Roach, 44, questioned the “Love Again” actress’ story “because that wasn’t the real conversation” they had.

“I’ve never had that conversation with her, ever,” he told the outlet. “So again, it is her gatekeepers, how they presented what I said to her to make her feel that way. And if that made her feel bad, that wasn’t — it was taken out of context.

READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Talks Achieving Pay Equity On ‘Citadel’, A First In Her Career, And Tackling ‘Mean’ And ‘Nasty’ Hate

“But I’m sure it was taken outta context to get her to be like, ‘Oh, okay, I’m not working with him no more. He’s insensitive to my body.’ Which I’m like, ‘How is that possible? I’ve been dressing you for literally pre-pandemic, and it’s been nothing but great things,'” Roach continued.

The fashion stylist noted that people in his position are oftentimes placed in tricky situations because celebrity agents attempt to make the stylist look bad.

“I think sometimes what it is with them is that they have an agenda and I need to be the bad guy because I’m the one who’s dealing with the clothes and the body,” Roach explained.

READ MORE: Law Roach Makes Runway Debut, Talks About Retirement

“I need to be the one who says, you know — and I’m not talking about her. I’m just talking about in general — I need to be the one to say, ‘Oh, you know, be careful because, you know, the pictures aren’t as beautiful because you coming across, you know, a little thicker than you used to be.’ It is, like, so they’ll say that to me or have a discussion with me but then take it back as if I was the lead in the discussion. And I’m not saying that’s exactly what happened, but that’s what feels like happened to me,” he said.

Nonetheless, Roach emphasized his love for Chopra Jonas, something he’s done many times before.

“But I was really surprised that — I love Priyanka. When you are around her, there’s only so many women in this industry that have that thing. I’m constantly inspired by women, and she has this thing that’s very Old Hollywood, Sophia Loren — it drives me crazy,” the fashion icon gushed.

“She has a twinkle, she has a wiggle, and I love her, like, even as a person,” he added.