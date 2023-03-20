Swifties are making the beloved singer part of their special moment.

TMZ reports two diehard fans decided to hold their marriage during Taylor Swift’s Eras concert, literally.

The ceremony occurred during the second of two concerts at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Taylor Swift fans – Photo: Instagram/@djrenene

The union was captured by various audience members, which the bride Rene Hurtado, shared in her Instagram Stories as she and groom, Max, said “I do” from the floor of the venue.

According to the outlet, the happy couple had originally planned on having the concert serve as their wedding reception, but when it came to the actual concert date, they decided to get married there instead.

While marriage proposals during concerts have become more common, with Post Malone even helping unofficially marry two of his fans at his Tulsa concert, an actual ceremony is quite rare.