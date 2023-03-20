Prime Video is taking audiences to Africa with “Gangs of Lagos”.

The streamer announced its first original African movie on Monday set in Nigeria. The film comes from acclaimed filmmaker, Jáde Osiberu, who serves as director and stars Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chike Osebuka, Chioma Chukwuka, and Iyabo Ojo.

“‘Gangs of Lagos’ is a unique story about family and friendship, against the action-packed backdrop and striking set pieces of the streets of Lagos,” said Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, head of Nigerian Originals, Prime Video. “As the first Nigerian Original to launch on Prime Video, ‘Gangs of Lagos’ sets the tone and standard, with the authentically Nigerian storyline in a genre that is so popular around the globe, making it a movie for our audiences at home and abroad.”

“I’m thrilled to be introducing audiences to this epic storyline and A-List talent from Nigeria with the launch of ‘Gangs of Lagos’,” said Jáde Osiberu. “It’s a great opportunity to elevate Nigerian stories on a global scale with Prime Video.”

“At Prime Video, we are looking to work with original voices to create spectacular stories and events that audiences can connect with wherever they may be,” added Ned Mitchell, head of African and Middle East Originals, Prime Video. “’Gangs of Lagos’ launching will truly be a global cultural moment that marks the beginning of a new era in storytelling, where audiences everywhere can see the full power of Nigerian and African voices and the depths of our continued commitment to the local TV and film industry.”

The movie follows a group of friends as they navigate destiny, growing up in the bustling streets and neighbourhood of Isale Eko, Lagos.

“Gangs of Lagos” is set for release on April 7.