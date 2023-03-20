Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles Premiere Screening of Paramount Pictures' "80 for Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

As Tom Brady embarks on the next chapter of his life, he’s putting his kids at the forefront.

On Friday, during his “unofficial retirement party” hosted by his NFT company, Autograph, in Tampa, Florida, Brady said: “There is nothing I love more than football, but I have young children.

“They have watched enough of their dad’s games, and it’s time for me to watch their games,” he added.

While the father of three is now focused on giving his kids his full support, he previously spoke about the role they played in his career.

“I was pretty emotional through it,” Brady, 45, told People about his last football season at the L.A. premiere of “80 For Brady” last month. “It was a great season, and having my kids watch was the best part about the whole thing.”

“Man, your kids teach you so much,” he continued. “You get to learn through new experiences with them and they’re the biggest blessing of my life.”

In January, the NFL star opened up about how his priorities have shifted throughout his career, ultimately changing the considerations he made each year when deciding whether or not to sign up for another NFL season.

“There’s an emotional component to those decisions which do weigh differently on you as you get older because you just have more responsibility in your life,” Brady said on his “Let’s Go” podcast. “And that responsibility is amazing. Children are — there’s nothing to me more important than my kids.”

“I want to see my son Jack play, too. It was important for me this season, [Coach Todd Bowles] said ‘look, if he’s playing football, make sure you get up and see him’,” Brady shared.

“I wanted to be there to watch him play,” he continued. “I said, ‘I don’t give a s**t if you come see my games anymore. No! I want to see your stuff.'”

“It all weighs in.”

Brady shares two children- Vivian Lake, 10, and Benjamin Rein, 13- with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and son John “Jack” Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.