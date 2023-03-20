Sarah Shahi says her real-life connection with Adam Demos translates to their chemistry onscreen.

The “Sex/Life” star said their offscreen romance has made acting opposite each other in the show much easier.

“I feel lucky because I kind of take myself out of the situation and I have a bird’s eye view of myself and him working together,” Shahi told Jennifer Hudson on Monday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“It makes my job so much easier because if it’s a love scene or it’s a fight scene or whatever it is, all I have to do is look at him and the words become real.”

She continued, “It’s almost like an experiment. It’s like a privilege to be able to work with the person you love and also, your characters are simulating real-life things as well. It actually makes my job a little bit easier.”

“I don’t have to pretend, which is nice!” the actress added.

Shahi plays suburban mother Billie Connelly whose bad boy ex-boyfriend, Demos, comes back into her life.

As things heated up between the two in season 1, they found themselves taking their onscreen romance offscreen as well.

Gushing over his partner, Demos told People he loved “Her heart. That’s first and foremost. Her kindness.

“Sex/Life” season 2 is airing now on Netflix.