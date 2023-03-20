Chrissy Teigen is counting her blessings when it comes to her breastfeeding journey with all three kids.

The famous mom opened up about her latest breastfeeding experience with 9-week-old daughter Esti, telling People that she’s been “so lucky.”

“I was so lucky because Luna [6] and Miles [4] latched immediately. Esti latched immediately. If anything, it was like me that was like, ‘I need to produce this,'” she told the magazine of her nursing experiences. “I love pumping and I love trying to make as much milk as possible.”

Teigen, 37, added that she “supplemented with all three children” and hopes other moms “don’t drive yourself crazy over that.”

“I’m surprised I have a drop of milk. I’ve done the lift augmentation twice. The fact that my nipple came off and was sewn back on, and I still have milk is incredible to me,” she shared.

“I mean, Luna and Miles are thriving, and they’re great, and they were fed, and the most important thing is a fed baby,” the mom of three empathized. “I used to be so scared, like, ‘Oh, my God, they’re not getting milk.’ I used to try to order donor milk online and freak myself out about everything. Not this time.”

Elsewhere, Teigen chatted about her work with Cord Blood Registry to encourage parents to store newborn stemcells. She explained why banking cord blood and tissue is a “fascinating process” that she “truly believes in.”

“It was just so cool to me to learn about. [My OB-GYN] told me that they clip off a three, four-inch piece of the umbilical cord. And that little piece is full of millions of stem cells and cord blood tissue that they can use to treat over 80 different conditions now,” Teigen explained. “It’s insane. Cerebral palsy, cancer, leukemia, a lot of autoimmune diseases.”

“To know that you can do that and then be able to help not only that child whose cord blood you banked but their siblings and even yourself, it’s just important,” she added.