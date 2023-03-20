Eva Longoria is getting ready to release her feature directorial debut “Flamin’ Hot”, which is set to have an unprecedented release debuting on both Hulu and Disney+ on June 9, 2023.

The upcoming drama marks the first scripted feature to stream simultaneously on both platforms in the U.S. It’ll also be available on Disney+ internationally.

“Flamin’ Hot” is the “inspiring true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia) who as a Frito-Lay janitor disrupted the food industry by channeling his Mexican-American heritage to turn Flamin’ Hot Cheetos from a snack into an iconic global pop culture phenomenon,” as per a film synopsis.

The Searchlight film had a sensational world premiere at SXSW with sold out screenings that evoked emotional standing ovations from audiences of all ages.

“I’m so excited for the world to see ‘Flamin’ Hot’ on these two streaming platforms making this universal, inspirational story accessible to an even wider audience,” said award-winning actor and director, Longoria. “Now everyone can celebrate the joy, power and heart of this film that also happens to uplift Latinos both in front of and behind the camera.”

Meanwhile, Searchlight Presidents, David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield, gushed over Longoria’s “inspiring film,” calling it “a joy to experience.”

“We could not be happier that it will now be available to even more families and audiences around the world,” they said.

“From the moment I found [author] Richard Montanez’ story seven years ago, I knew it would resonate with and inspire audiences everywhere,” added producer DeVon Franklin. “I’m so grateful to Searchlight, Hulu, and now Disney+ for giving us this historic opportunity to bring his uplifting true story to over 200 million subscribers around the world!”

“Flamin’ Hot” also stars Annie Gonzalez as Richard’s wife, Judy; Emilio Rivera as Richard’s father Nacho; Dennis Haysbert as Richard’s mentor, Clarence, and four-time Emmy award-winner Tony Shalhoub as PepsiCo CEO Roger Enrico. Additional cast members include Matt Walsh (“Veep”), Bobby Soto (“Narcos”) and Pepe Serna (“Scarface”).