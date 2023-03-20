When it comes to the difference between Canadians and Americans, rapper NAV says the main disparity is politeness.

According to the Rexdale native, Canadians have their parents to thank for “teaching us things” like respectful behaviour “from back home,” he recently said, referring to Canada’s large immigrant population.

“I think we just have more manners,” the musician, 33, told a San Francisco radio host last week while visiting the California city for one of his “Never Sleep” tour performances.

“I feel like there’s more chances to run into a New York a**hole in New York than it is in Toronto,” he added.

While NAV clarified that he still thinks there are plenty of nice Americans, he explained he mainly notices the difference in politeness when thanking waiters in the U.S., noting that they usually respond with “mhm” rather than “you’re welcome.”

The “Interstellar” rapper will soon return to Canada as he nears the end of his “Never Sleep” tour, making his final stop in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena on April 11.

For more on NAV’s interview on 106.1 KMEL, where he chatted about producing for Drake, his thoughts on Tory Lanez and more, check out the clip below.