JoJo Siwa is recounting some of her “happiest” memories at Walt Disney World.

The 19-year-old dancer and singer told People that, every time she visits the Florida amusement park, she makes “the sweetest memories,” including her most recent visit, in which she was “so excited” to ride the TRON Lightcycle / Run ride ahead of its April 4 grand opening at Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland.

“I have a lot of really fun memories here,” Siwa told the publication.

Despite the “really hard memories” she’s also had at Disney, Siwa emphasized how much she’s “grown” at the Florida theme park.

“I fell in love for the first time at Disney World. I realized I was gay at Disney World. I went through stages of heartbreak at Disney World. There’s been a lot in my personal life that Disney World has really attributed to,” the YouTube star explained.

Siwa, who came out as LGBTQ in January 2021- a month before introducing fans to her first girlfriend Kylie Prew- recounted one of her experiences at Disney, where she realized her true feelings for Prew.

“I was here for 14 days with a girl that was my really good friend and I realized that, ‘Oh, I like her.’ And having all those feelings while just being in the most magical place in the world and the happiest place on Earth was so cool,” the “Dance Moms” alum recalled. “We’re not together anymore, but we did have some really fun, happy memories here.”

Siwa specifically remembered “the tension of riding every ride, sitting next to each other, walking around the park like my brother and his girlfriend because we thought it was funny. But really, we both just wanted to hold hands.

“Those memories just make my heart so happy,” she added.

The TRON Lightcycle / Run ride is based on “Tron: Legacy”, the 2010 sequel to 1982’s “Tron”, which sees Sam Flynn (Garrett Hedlund) enter The Grid, a digital world designed by his father Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges), where he embarks on several adventures, many of which he races on a futuristic motorcycle called the Lightcycle. The onscreen vehicle was turned into a real-life ride at Walt Disney World’s new theme park attraction. Lightcycle / Run is the fastest ever coaster at a Disney theme park, next to its sister ride at Shanghai Disneyland, and allows riders to race against a rival team of programs throughout its thrilling adventure.