Shaquille O’Neal has assured fans he’s “fine” after sparking concern by sharing a photo of himself in a hospital bed on Sunday.

The retired NBA star took to Instagram to share an edited video after joking he’d had some “BBL work done,” referencing a Brazilian butt lift.

O’Neal wrote, “To all the people who are concerned. First let me start off by saying thank you. And lastly I am fine. Just had to get some BBL work done aka #hipreplacement. But yes I am fine no need to worry.”

Shaq had previously taken to social media to post:

The star has been on a health kick lately, telling ET back in December that he’d lost 40 pounds and wanted to lose 20 more before his 51st birthday, which was on March 6.

“I lost 40 pounds,” O’Neal shared at the time. “I need to lose about 20 more, but impressive. Imma get real chiselled up and do an underwear ad with my sons.”

“Shirt off. Chiselled,” he promised.

O’Neal insisted getting some blood work back had prompted him to change his diet.

“I got a couple people involved — It’s all about eating right. I got some blood work done, a friend of mine called me and said, ‘You’re fat,’ and she gave me this guy’s name, and he did some blood work, and you know, ’cause I was the athlete — I wasn’t a salad eater. I won’t pay attention to any of that. I don’t care about none of that,” O’Neal said. “I didn’t know what the difference between a carb and a protein, at 50 years old I never knew. So, he was saying you can’t do this, you can’t do that, more vegetables, my iron’s low. And once I just started changing those certain things, it dropped.”

He continued, “Plus the supplements I’m taking, and the shakes I’m drinking, the weight just fell off. I’m not at 100 percent ninja mode yet. I’m still 75 percent.”