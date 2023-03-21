Zendaya keeps Tom Holland’s name close.

On Monday, nail artist Marina Dobyk shared a video of the “Euphoria” star’s latest manicure, but fans were more interested in the gold ring Zendaya was wearing.

Showing a close-up of the actress’ glossy bubblegum pink nails, people noticed an engraving on the ring that appeared to be the initials “TH”, for her “Spider-Man” co-star and boyfriend.

Some fans did argue in the comments that the initials looked more like “ZH”, which would be a combination of her first name and Holland’s last.

Zendaya and Holland first started dating after meeting on the 2016 film “Spider-Man: Homecoming”.

They kept their relationship mostly out of the public eye, but in 2021 went Instagram official, and began walking red carpets together.

In November 2021, Holland talked to GQ about their relationship, explaining that “privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”

Zendaya also told the outlet, “The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.”