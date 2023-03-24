It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.
New Music Friday – March 24th, 2023
Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
Lana Del Rey – “Candy Necklace with Jon Batiste”, plus Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (ALBUM)
Demi Lovato – “Heartattack (Rock Version)”
Ellie Goulding – “By The End Of The Night”
Sabrina Carpenter and Coi Leray – “Nonsense (Remix)”
Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge”, plus So Much (For) Stardust (ALBUM)
Haliee Steinfield – “SunKissing”
FLO and Missy Elliot – “Fly Girl”
JORDY – “Love You and Let You Go”
Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include LØLØ – “5, 6, 7, 8 (feat. girlfriends)”, Donna Missal – “Flicker”, Mina Okabe – “Talk To Me”, Olly Sholotan – “XCESS”, Nonso Amadi and Zinoleesky – “Lock up”, The Murlocs – “Initiative”, Nat & Alex Wolff – “If I’m Gonna Die”, Lindsay Ell – “Sweet Spot”, Freya Ridings – “Can I Jump”, Alana Springsteen and Mitchell Tenpenny – “Goodbye Looks Good On You”, Paul Woolford with MNEK and Lewis Thompson – “16 Again”, emlyn – “Badder”, JESSIA – “Serotonin”,
Keep On Your Radar:
Chlöe Bailey – In Pieces (ALBUM)
Chlöe Bailey’s highly anticipated debut album, In Pieces is expected to drop sometime March 31, 2023.
Melanie Martinez – Portals (ALBUM)
Melanie Martinez’ new album, Portals is set for release on March 31, 2023.
Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven (ALBUM)
Ellie Goulding makes her return with her new album Higher Than Heaven out on April 7, 2023.
JORDY – BOY (ALBUM)
JORDY’s sophomore album, BOY is set for release on April 21, 2023.
Bebe Rehax – Bebe (ALBUM)
Bebe Rexha’s third studio album is self-titled. Bebe is set for release on April 28, 2023.
Jonas Brothers – The Album (ALBUM)
The Jonas Brothers’ new project, The Album is set for release on May 5, 2023.
Ed Sheeran – Subtract (ALBUM)
Ed Sheeran will release his sixth studio album, Subtract, on May 5, 2023.
Maisie Peters – the good witch (ALBUM)
Maisie Peter’s second album, the good witch is set for release on June 16, 2023.
Valley – Lost In Translation
Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.