“Star Wars” and “Harry Potter” actor Paul Grant has passed away at age 56.

Grant, who played an Ewok in “Return of the Jedi” and a goblin in “Harry Potter And the Philosopher’s Stone”, was found collapsed outside King’s Cross Station in London, U.K. on Thursday, Sky News reported.

He was then pronounced dead at 3:49 a.m. local time Monday morning after being declared brain dead following his collapse.

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

The actor’s daughter, Sophie Jayne Grant, told Sky News: “I’m heartbroken… No girl deserves their dad to be taken away… He was so well known and loved [for his work]. He’s gone too soon.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed: “We were called at 2.08 p.m. on Thursday 16 March to reports of an incident at St Pancras Station, Euston Road.

“We sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a response car. We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital as a priority.”

Over the years, the 4’4″ star has also appeared in 1988’s “Willow”, 1985’s “Legend”, starring Tom Cruise, and 1986’s “Labyrinth” alongside the late David Bowie.

Grant is survived by his girlfriend Maria Dwyer, his two daughters and one son, as well as his stepchildren and grandchildren.