It doesn’t seem like Amanda Bynes will be facing another conservatorship.

According to a report from TMZ, insider sources say that the actress’ parents, Lynn and Rick, are concerned for their daughter, but aren’t considering placing her under conservatorship.

Her parents are more concerned about Bynes’ health and well-being amid her ongoing mental health difficulties.

The news comes after it was reported that Bynes had been placed under psychiatric hold at a hospital after she was found wandering naked on a street in Los Angeles on Sunday morning.

Bynes had apparently flagged down a driver for help, explaining that she was coming down from a psychotic episode, and ended up calling 911 herself.

Back in 2013, the actress was placed under a conservatorship as she struggled with serious mental health issues.

The conservatorship was lifted almost exactly one year ago, and Bynes has been living independently since then.