Blac Chyna is issuing a warning to fans.

The star is in the middle of getting her facial fillers dissolved and has been filling social media users in on the whole process.

She explained in an Instagram clip, “I’m on my way now to get more of the fillers dissolved.”

Chyna added, “As you can see right here, there’s still filler right here in my lip so it’s kind of pushing it over to the side, so we’re going to dissolve that, dissolve more in,” pointing to her high-cheek area.

The model insisted she didn’t know why she did it to her face in the first place, but added: “I did them because, I mean everybody was doing it, so let this be a lesson, don’t even do it y’all, it’s not even worth it.”

Chyna said that she’s happy with the process so far, telling fans: “All in all, it looks really good so far,” but admitted getting them so young meant she “didn’t give my body time to fully develop.”

The reality TV star previously shared an Instagram video, in which she told her doctors: “I’m just tired of the look. It’s just not flattering. It’s just not what I look like.

“It totally changed my face and I’m just ready to get back to Angela. Blac Chyna’s Blac Chyna and I feel like I’ve outgrown that.”