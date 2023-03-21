Adam Sandler is a big fan of Chris Rock’s latest comedy special.

Speaking with People on the red carpet at the Mark Twain Prize gala where he was being honoured, Sandler was asked if Rock went too far with his recent jokes about Will Smith.

READ MORE: Adam Sandler Honoured With Mark Twain Prize: Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore & More Pay Tribute At Star-Studded Ceremony

“Never thought that in my life,” the comedian said.

“I thought he was unbelievably relaxed, funny, thoughtful,” Sandler continued. “Crushed it and was real to himself.”

Sandler added of Rock’s “Selective Outrage” special, “And it was as exciting to watch as when the Super Bowl is on. I thought about it all weekend. ‘All right, Rock is doing his thing tonight!’ Saturday, watched it in my kitchen, laughed my ass off, immediately watched it right after. It was one of the best experiences. I thought it was amazing.”

READ MORE: Ben Stiller Jokes About Getting Mistaken For Longtime Friend Adam Sandler (Exclusive)

In the special, Rock addressed the infamous incident at the 2022 Oscars, when Smith got up onstage and slapped him over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Along with jokes targeting Smith himself, the special also included jabs at his marriage, referencing Jada’s relationship with son Jaden’s friend August Alsina.