Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Shawn Mendes and Pamela Anderson attend the Tommy x Shawn The Classics Reborn Global Activation event at Cafe Koko in London, Britain, 20 March 2023.

Pamela Anderson made sure to support fellow Canadian Shawn Mendes at the launch of his new Tommy Hilfiger collaboration in London, U.K. on Monday.

Anderson donned a tan mini skirt and matching oversized coat, that she teamed with a blue shirt for the event.

She was pictured posing next to Mendes, who looked dapper in a dark blazer over a white T-shirt, that he wore with brown trousers.

Shawn Mendes and Pamela Anderson attend the Tommy x Shawn The Classics Reborn Global Activation event at Cafe Koko in London, Britain, 20 March 2023. Credit: TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

READ MORE: Shawn Mendes Shares Why He Shaved His Head And Talks Decision To Cancel World Tour To Focus On Mental Health

Hilfiger was also in attendance at the event, as well as “Emily in Paris” actor Lucien Laviscount and model Jourdan Dunn.

Tommy Hilfiger, British model Jourdan Dunn, Canadian-American actor Pamela Anderson, and British actor Lucien Laviscount attend the Tommy x Shawn The Classics Reborn Global Activation event at Cafe Koko in London, Britain, 20 March 2023. Credit: TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Mendes’ collab comes as his love life continues to hit headlines.

READ MORE: Shawn Mendes Debuts New Haircut: See The Drastic Transformation

He’s recently been romantically linked to Sabrina Carpenter, but shut down the rumours in a recent interview.

Mendes paid a visit to the Dutch television show RTL Boulevard, where he clarified that he’s not dating the “Nonsense” pop star.

“We are not dating,” he adamantly told the interviewer.