Pamela Anderson made sure to support fellow Canadian Shawn Mendes at the launch of his new Tommy Hilfiger collaboration in London, U.K. on Monday.
Anderson donned a tan mini skirt and matching oversized coat, that she teamed with a blue shirt for the event.
She was pictured posing next to Mendes, who looked dapper in a dark blazer over a white T-shirt, that he wore with brown trousers.
READ MORE: Shawn Mendes Shares Why He Shaved His Head And Talks Decision To Cancel World Tour To Focus On Mental Health
Hilfiger was also in attendance at the event, as well as “Emily in Paris” actor Lucien Laviscount and model Jourdan Dunn.
Mendes’ collab comes as his love life continues to hit headlines.
READ MORE: Shawn Mendes Debuts New Haircut: See The Drastic Transformation
He’s recently been romantically linked to Sabrina Carpenter, but shut down the rumours in a recent interview.
Mendes paid a visit to the Dutch television show RTL Boulevard, where he clarified that he’s not dating the “Nonsense” pop star.
“We are not dating,” he adamantly told the interviewer.