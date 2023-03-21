Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have a few problems with attending King Charles III’s upcoming coronation on May 6.

The pair’s spokesperson confirmed earlier this month that they’d received an invite to the royal event.

However, they allegedly have a bit of an issue with the fact their children Archie, who turns 4 on the day of the coronation, and Lilibet, 1, weren’t included.

The Times reported Archie and Lilibet have “not yet been invited,” Yahoo! News claimed.

It’s thought Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, who turns 5 next month, who are all older than the Sussex’s children, will be involved.

Another concern is that Harry and Meghan reportedly want Archie to get a birthday shout-out at some point in the day, even if it’s just a quick mention.

A source told OK! Magazine: “Archie’s birthday falls on May 6th, coronation day and the Sussexes want the family to recognize that.

“The Sussexes have asked for some kind of celebration or acknowledgement to be factored into the day’s plans to ensure that his fourth birthday won’t get lost during the momentous day.”

As well as reportedly asking to stay at Frogmore Cottage with Princess Eugenie, a source also said the Sussexes wanted a spot on the balcony.

“This could prove a real sticking point because the Palace have narrowed it down to only working members of the royal family on the balcony,” the source said. “Harry and Meghan are keen that they too should be a part of that special family moment.”

As well as all the above, security is an issue.

“There is still an ongoing legal case between the Sussexes and the Home Office over their security. The couple wants more security while they are in the U.K. and this needs to be ironed out before they attend the coronation,” the source said.

ET Canada has contacted Harry and Meghan’s rep for comment.