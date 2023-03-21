Nick Lachey is still dealing with the fallout from his altercation with a celebrity photographer last spring.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the 49-year-old has been ordered to complete anger management classes and attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

READ MORE: Nick Lachey Says He Would Have ‘Gravitated’ To Wife Vanessa In ‘Love Is Blind’

On March 27, 2022, the 98 Degrees singer was leaving a dinner in Beverly Hills with his wife Vanessa when he spotted a female photographer, Jody Santos, taking pictures of them.

In a video, Lachey was seen approaching Santos’ car, shouting at her and reaching through her window attempting to take her phone.

The next day, he took to Twitter to address the incident, acknowledging that he “clearly overreacted,” but did not offer an apology, instead criticizing TMZ and other paparazzi, and disputing that he “got physical.”

Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel. I clearly overreacted. I’ve been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done. — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) March 28, 2022

However, for TMZ or anyone else to say that I was violent or that I “got physical” with someone is reckless and absolutely false. Once again, TMZ likes to crate their own clickbait narrative. Life’s too short, we move on. — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) March 28, 2022

“Until this day, Nick hasn’t taken any responsibility. He’s justified it. He thought this was done, but it’s not done,” Santos told the Daily Mail. “A personal apology was declined, then a written apology was declined. No one from his team has reached out and asked, ‘Are you ok?'”

READ MORE: Nick Lachey Faces Backlash After Appearing To Throw Shade At His Marriage To Jessica Simpson

The outlet also obtained documents showing that Lachey was charged with assault and battery, and Santos added that after months of her hounding the police, the “Love Is Blind” co-host was ordered to complete 52 weeks in an anger management class, along with AA meetings.

“He has to complete them within a reasonable time which is like a year or so,” Santos claimed. “If he fails to do so, they will move forward to prosecute him with non-compliance and he will get arrested.”

ET Canada has reached out to a rep for Lachey for comment.