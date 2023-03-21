It’s not an easy anniversary for Emma Heming and Bruce Willis.

On Tuesday, Heming marked the couple’s 14th wedding anniversary with a post reflecting on the happiness and also the difficulties of the occasion, as her husband deals with dementia.

READ MORE: Demi Moore Shares Video Of Bruce Willis Celebrating 68th Birthday

“Today marks 14 years of marriage to the greatest love of my life,” she wrote. “I woke with my heart full but what my mind kept going back to was another persons act of kindness yesterday I wanted to share as it inspired the heck out of me.”

“In passing at a school event for our children, I mentioned to my friend that our anniversary was tomorrow. Cut to, I get a text from my friend later that day that said she left ‘a little something’ for me at my door. It was this sweet bouquet of flowers (pictured) with a note that said Happy Anniversary amongst other things,” Heming continued.

“It got me thinking about how hard these types of ‘special occasions’ can be on caregivers. When usually our person would acknowledge the event, now their changing brains just can’t. And that is what it is,” she said.

“So my point is this. If you know someone that is looking after someone else, don’t ask what you can do, just do. This random act of kindness will honestly stay with me for a long time,” Heming added. “I love you Juliya. You singlehandedly made this day special for us 💐💞”

READ MORE: Rumer Willis Cuddles Her Dad Bruce In Sweet Photo As Family Celebrate Actor’s 68th Birthday

Willis retired from acting in March 2022 due to issues with aphasia, and last month, his family shared that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

On Monday, his ex-wife Demi Moore shared photos from the actor’s 68th birthday party held over the weekend, with his whole family.