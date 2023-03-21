Click to share this via email

Lollapalooza’s star-studded lineup for 2023 is here.

Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are just a few of the famed performers headlining the annual musical festival. K-pop group Tomorrow x Together will also be headlining the show.

The show will take place at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois from Aug. 3-6.

The lineup features over 170 artists including Fred again.., Noah Kahan, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, J.I.D., Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Tems, the Rose, Rina Sawayama, Lil Yachty, Rema, Morgan Wade, Lainey Wilson, L’Impératrice, Ivan Cornejo, Sudan Archives, and many others.

The show will take place across nine stages over four days.

Lollapalooza sales go towards supporting various local causes through Lollapalooza Arts Education Fund, a $2.2 million donation to support arts and education in Chicago Public Schools. They also partner with After School Matters to host an annual Lollapalooza and Sueños Job Fair, along with various Chicago Arts and culture events year-round with the African American Heritage Festivals, Teens in the Park Fest, Black Culture Fest, and Musically Fed reports Variety.

Ticket presale begins on Mar. 23, with fans able to sign up for a presale code now.