The Oscar-winning director duo The Daniels are hopping universes into Disney.

Fresh off of their Best Director win for “Everything Everywhere All At Once”, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert also lent their talents to the new “Star Wars” series “Skeleton Crew” reports Variety.

Multiple directors worked on the series which wrapped filming last summer, including The Daniels who have directed one episode.

“Skeleton Crew” stars Jude Law and was created by Jon Watts. Few details about the series have been revealed, but it’s set in the New Republic era, following the events of 1983’s “Return of the Jedi.”

The team behind “The Mandalorian”, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, serve as executive producers.

The Daniels will have a busy schedule ahead of them, having signed a five-year deal with Universal in August 2022 according to the outlet.

“Skeleton Crew” is scheduled to arrive on Disney+ later this year.