The Weeknd has been breaking more records.

The Canadian hitmaker, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has now been dubbed “statistically the most popular musician on the planet” by the Guinness World Records.

It was revealed this week that Tesfaye had set two new Guinness World Records titles: Most monthly listeners on Spotify with 111.4 million (as of March 20, 2023) and first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

turns out we've been friends for a while pic.twitter.com/r1NQo1LVAl — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 20, 2023

The musician is currently almost 30 million monthly listeners ahead of Miley Cyrus, who is in second place with a whopping 82.4 million.

READ MORE: The Weeknd Settles Copyright Lawsuit Over ‘Call Out My Name’

Shakira is in third place with 81.6 million, while his friend Ariana Grande has 80.6 million, Taylor Swift nabbed 80.2 million, Rihanna follows with 78.5 million, and his closest male competition, Ed Sheeran, has 77.5 million.

The Weeknd’s latest achievements come after he recently dropped his “Die For You” remix featuring Ariana Grande.

The song hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the seventh single to hit the top spot for both The Weeknd and Grande.

Another 1 Ari ⭐️🌙 pic.twitter.com/e4q98RdRRi — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 6, 2023

This is the fourth time the pair have teamed up together, with them previously releasing “Love Me Harder” (2014), “Off the Table” (2020) and the “Save Your Tears” remix (2021).

READ MORE: The Weeknd Gets Booed At The Juno Awards For No-Showing

The original “Die For You” was first released back in 2016 on Tesfaye’s Starboy album.

The Weeknd’s latest Guinness World Records titles come after he was awarded two certificates — one for the most streamed album on Spotify in 2015, and another for the most consecutive weeks in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 by a solo male artist — back in 2016.