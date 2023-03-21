Riley Keough and Simu Liu are singing together from a distance.

On Monday, the Canadian “Shang-Chi” star shared a TikTok of himself strumming a guitar and singing “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)” from Keough’s show “Daisy Jones & The Six”.

The next day, the actress posted a duet video of her own, joining in on Liu’s performance with her own backing vocals.

“I don’t know who I am/Baby, baby, baby/Do you know who you are?” they sing. “Is it out of our hands?/Tell me, tell me, tell me/How we made it this far.”

Liu has his own connection to the show, as he will be starring in a movie adaptation of the book One True Loves, written by Daisy Jones author Taylor Jenkins Reid.

The actor isn’t the only star to cover the song, either. In a video for Amazon, Marcus Mumford and Maren Morris got together to record their own duet of “Look At Us Now”.

Mumford actually co-wrote the song with Grammy-winning producer Blake Mills.