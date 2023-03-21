One of Netflix’s most popular reality shows is gearing up for a third go-round and to mark the occasion the streamer is unveiling some first-look photos from the upcoming new season of “Indian Matchmaking”.

In the series, which debuted in 2020, puts a whole new spin on the concept of the dating show, with famed Mumbai matchmaker Sima Taparia (a.k.a. Sima Aunty) assist singles in both India and the U.S. to find their ideal love matches.

Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

“Sima from Mumbai is back and busier than ever!” declares the synopsis for Season 3.

“This season, Mumbai’s premiere matchmaker will help single millennials around the globe find their perfect match,” the synopsis continues. “From London to New Delhi, Miami to New York, Sima will manage more expectations than ever before from clients, old and new. Drawing from her decades of experience, insightful intuition and traditional methods, Sima strives to help some lucky singles find their destinies!

The eight-episode season kicks off on Friday, April 21.