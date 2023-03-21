Click to share this via email

Film studio A24 has unveiled a new trailer for “You Hurt My Feelings”, an intimate relationship comedy starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The film, from acclaimed filmmaker Nicole Holofcener, stars the “Seinfeld” alum as Beth Mitchell, a writer whose latest book isn’t exactly burning up the bestseller lists.

When she inadvertently overhears her husband, Don (former “Outlander” star Tobias Menzies), share his unvarnished opinion about the book, Beth’s devastated reaction threatens to upend their marriage.

“A film about trust, lies, and the things we say to the people we love most,” the official synopsis describes the film.

A24

In addition to Louis-Dreyfus and Menzies, the film also stars Michaela Watkins as Sarah, Beth’s sister, Arian Moayed as Beth’s husband, Mark, Owen Teague as the son of Sarah and Don, and Jeannie Berlin as Georgia, Sarah and Beth’s mom.

Real-life spouses David Cross and Amber Tamblyn also star, along with LaTonya Jackson, Zach Cherry and Sarah Steele.

Following its debut at Sundance, “You Hurt My Feelings” is scheduled to be released on May 26.