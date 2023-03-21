Click to share this via email

Diplo is taking a quick smoke break after running 26.2 miles.

The world-famous DJ finally made good on his promise to complete a marathon on Sunday, finishing the L.A. Marathon in three hours and 55 minutes. He placed 2,009th out of more than 15,000 runners.

Rather than partying it up in celebration, Diplo commemorated the occasion with a cigarette reports Running Magazine.

His participation was due to a dare made with a friend last year to run a half-marathon with no training. The 44-year-old completed it with ease and this year aimed to beat Oprah Winfrey’s benchmark of 4:29 from the 1994 Marine Corps Marathon.

“All that matters is that I can beat Oprah,” wrote Diplo on Instagram. “She was pretty fast.”

The training has paid off for the musician who beat Winfrey’s record handily.