An online petition is hoping to see one of the stars of The Last of Us named the 2023 Calgary Stampede parade marshal.
A Change.org petition wants Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel in the TV show, to lead the charge.
The parade marshal is usually announced at the end of May or early June.
Pascal spent time in Calgary and across the province filming the hit Crave series, including the Alberta legislature, the Bow River, the Ranchland Inn in Nanton, the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT), Canmore Engine Bridge and Waterton Lakes National Park.View link »
In fact, in episode 1, When You’re Lost in the Darkness, Calgary’s downtown is used as a stand-in for Boston, and a specially designed set situated in the industrial area behind the Calgary Stampede grounds serves at the show’s Boston Quarantine Zone (QZ.)
Pascal has also spoken about his love for Alberta, like exploring the mountains and seeing the northern lights.View link »
As of 8 a.m. Monday, March 20, the petition had about 4,700 names.
Actor Kevin Costner was parade marshal in 2022.View link »
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Calgary Stampede said the parade is the official kickoff to the “greatest outdoor show on earth… and we are thrilled to see the community enthusiasm and support for this year’s parade marshal.
“The Last of Us has been an incredible opportunity to showcase Calgary and Alberta to the world and we would be thrilled to welcome them back to our beautiful city,” Shannon Greer said.
“We can’t wait until closer to July when our volunteer president will share who will be leading this year’s parade.”