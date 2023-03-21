Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

As Kelsea Ballerini continues to discuss her bitter divorce from fellow country music star Morgan Evans, she’s now opening up about the physical toll of the split.

In a new interview with the New York Times, Ballerini reveals that stress from the situation led her hair to fall out.

“I lost so much hair last year… just stress,” she explained, responding to the interviewer’s comment about her lengthy locks.

READ MORE: Kelsea Ballerini Changes Lyrics To Song Inspired By Morgan Evans Divorce During ‘SNL’ Musical Guest Debut

“It’s growing back, in, like, little sprouts,” Ballerini continued.

“It’s a whole thing,” she added, explaining she’s been relying on hair extensions.

During the interview, Ballerini also addressed why she’s chosen to speak publicly about her failed marriage, and the circumstances leading to the divorce.

READ MORE: Kelsea Ballerini Unfollows Morgan Evans As He Unveils Five-Part Docuseries On Breakup Single ‘Over For You’

“I don’t want to lose the openness that I’ve always tried to have,” she explained.