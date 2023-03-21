The hybrids will no longer hide.

Netflix released the official teaser for season 2 of its critically acclaimed and Emmy-winning original series, “Sweet Tooth” on Tuesday.

Gus (Christian Convery) and the other hybrids have been captured by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. In an attempt to save his friends, Gus volunteers himself to work with Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar) who is looking for a cure for his infected wife. Secrets will be revealed about his dark past and his mother’s role in the Great Crumble.

The series is based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire and executive produced by Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran.

Sweet Tooth. (L to R) Ruby Hall as Haley Mockingbird, Harvey Gui as Max Skunk, Aeon Scott as Anna Rabbit, Amie Donald as Maya Monkey, Cyan Scott as Hanna Rabbit, Christian Convery as Gus, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Christopher Cooper Jnr as Teddy Turtle, Erin Minchin as Jo Jo Raccoon, Apii Pukeiti as Junior Owl, Yonas Kibreab as Finn Fox in episode 202 of Sweet Tooth. – Photo: Kirsty Griffin/Netflix © 2023

Sweet Tooth. (L to R) Christian Convery as Gus, Adeel Akhtar as Singh in episode 202 of Sweet Tooth. – Photo: Matt Grace/Netflix © 2023

Sweet Tooth. (L to R) Christian Convery as Gus, Naledi Murray as Wendy in episode 201 of Sweet Tooth. – Photo: Kirsty Griffin/Netflix © 2023

The cast includes Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, Marlon Williams as Johnny Abbot, Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Teddy and Yonas Kibreab as Finn; with James Brolin as the voice of the narrator.

“Sweet Tooth” season 2 will arrive on Netflix on April 27.