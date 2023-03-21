Oprah is visiting historic sites during her vacation.

The star shared photos from her recent trip to Jordan on Instagram which included a visit to famous sites like Petra.

She captioned the post, “Visited Jordan this week and there was so much to see and experience!”

“We visited the site where John the Baptist baptized Jesus, Petra and all its fascinations, camels, and the spot where the big boulder comes rolling out of Indiana Jones,” she continued. “So much history there in the “Rose City,” voted one of the 7 new wonders of the world. It takes 3 days to really see it all we only spent 3 hours. Put it on your must see list if you haven’t already! 🇯🇴”

A carousel of photos accompanied the post including a shot of Oprah riding a camel, as well as her checking out some local sites with BFF Gayle King.