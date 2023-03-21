Rory Culkin leaves nothing to the imagination during a scene in “Swarm”, the new Prime Video series co-created by Janine Nabers and Donald Glover (“Atlanta”).

In the scene, the series’ protagonist, Dre (Dominique Fishback), is seen registering surprise when the guy she hooked up with the night before offers a bowl of strawberries — which happen to be positioned right next to his exposed genitals.

According to Nabers, the scene is only partly fictional, and was originally inspired by something that once happened to Glover after a similar hookup.

“Donald told this very funny story about a girl who he really liked, and how after they hooked, he was standing there with a bowl of cherries, just being like, ‘Hey,'” Nabers told Insider at the South by Southwest Film & TV festival in Austin.

“She was like, so not into it, because it’s so weird to hook up with a guy that you barely know and then wake up with him holding a bowl of cherries,” Nabers continued.

“I was like, ‘I’m stealing that,'” Nabers added. “And [Glover] was like, ‘All right.’ So I just ran with it.”

The new series follows the Fishback’s super-fan character as she embarks on an increasingly bizarre journey to meet her idol, a superstar singer reportedly based on Beyoncé. Viewers were surprised to see Billie Eilish in the debut episode, making her acting debut.

“Swarm” is streaming on Prime Video.