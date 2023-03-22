Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

A new made-in-Canada science fiction thriller is on the horizon, and ET Canada has an exclusive clip and a first look at the posters for “Simulant”.

Directed by April Mullen and filmed in Hamilton, Ontario, the movie boasts an impressive cast including Canadians Robbie Amell and Simu Liu, in addition to Jordana Brewster (of “The Fast and the Furious” franchise) and Sam Worthington (“Avatar: The Way of Water”).

Set in a not-distant future in which androids walk among humans, the film focuses on Simulants, physically indistinguishable from humans while implanted with all the memories and mannerisms of their human counterparts.

“Simulant” poster — Courtesy of Mongrel Media

“Simulant” poster — Courtesy of Mongrel Media

READ MORE: Simu Liu Performs A Medley Of Avril Lavigne’s Biggest Hits At The Junos

“After a fatal car crash, Faye (Brewster), now widowed, activates her late husband’s Simulant, Evan (Amell), an exact android replica programmed with his memories,” explains the film’s synopsis. “Faye can’t seem to bring herself to love Sim Evan and doesn’t have the heart to deactivate him either. Instead, she accepts the help of a brilliant programmer Casey (Liu), who illegally hides Evan from authorities. Casey unmasters Evan, helping him gain consciousness and making him more human. Evan is determined to win his wife’s heart back, but first must work with Casey to avoid capture by government agent Kessler (Worthington), who oversees Simulant Compliance and the deactivation of dangerous and sentient Sims.”

Simu Liu as Casey and Alicia Sanz as Blonde Esme in ‘Simulant’. Courtesy of Mongrel Media

Jordana Brewster as Faye and Robbie Amell as Evan in ‘Simulant’. Courtesy of Mongrel Media

Robbie Amell as Evan in ‘Simulant’. Courtesy of Mongrel Media

Sam Worthington as Kessler in ‘Simulant’. Courtesy of Mongrel Media

Sam Worthington as Kessler in ‘Simulant’. Courtesy of Mongrel Media

Robbie Amell as Evan and Simu Liu as Casey in ‘Simulant’. Courtesy of Mongrel Media

Robbie Amell as Evan, Simu Liu as Casey and Jordana Brewster as Faye in ‘Simulant’. Courtesy of Mongrel Media

Simu Liu as Casey and Alicia Sanz as Blonde Esme in ‘Simulant’. Courtesy of Mongrel Media

Robbie Amell as Evan in ‘Simulant’. Courtesy of Mongrel Media

According to director April Mullen, the film asks a provocative question. “If AI’s develop the ability to self-govern and create their own memories, at what point does their consciousness intersect with that of humanity?” she said.

“’Simulant’ is a riveting rollercoaster ride that will leave audiences questioning the human experience as they know it,” added producer Tim Doiron.

“Simulant” premieres in Canadian theatres on April 7.