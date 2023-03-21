Orlando Bloom, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen in 'The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King'

The third film in Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy was released in 2003, and to commemorate the film’s 20th anniversary a new extended cut will be debuting in theatres.

Deadline reports that the extended “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” will experience a theatrical run later next month.

In the U.S., the film will screen in participating theatres on Thursday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 19, and in Canadian theatres at 7 p.m. local time on Thursday, April 20.

The screenings will be preceded by a special introduction from star Elijah Wood, who played Frodo Baggins in all three films.

According to Deadline, Wood “will discuss the lasting impact of the universe first conjured by J.R.R. Tolkien in his epic ’50s fantasy novel, highlighting the rich worlds and beloved characters that keep viewers coming back for more.”

In addition, a press release notes, “With recent footage captured at LA Comic Con of the World Premiere of the brand new LOTR Roleplaying tabletop game, Elijah takes audiences through this limited fan event with a celebrity cast to raise support for Extra Life for Kids, a program of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. to celebrity panels on hand to raise money for the Extra Life For Kids fundraising program, in conjunction with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.”

As Deadline reminds, “The Return of the King” grossed more than $1.1 billion, going on to win 11 Oscars and tying “Titanic” and “Ben-Hur” for the most Academy Awards ever won by a single film.

For more information about how to purchase tickets for the 20th anniversary screenings of the extended edition of “The Return Of The King”, visit the Fathom Events website.