Dick Van Dyke was involved in a single-car accident last week, it’s been reported.

The 97-year-old crashed his car into a gate in Malibu last Wednesday morning, according to TMZ.

Sources said the “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and “Mary Poppins” star managed to avoid serious injury, but did suffer bleeding from his nose and mouth and a possible concussion.

Van Dyke was treated at the scene, but reportedly “had no interest in going to a hospital.”

According to TMZ’s sources, the actor told police his car slid and he lost control before hitting the gate.

The streets in Los Angeles have been wetter than usual due to the nonstop rain they’ve been having.

Insiders claimed drugs and alcohol were not involved, but police have reportedly submitted paperwork to the DMV requesting a driving retest for Van Dyke, given his age.

He was allegedly picked up from the scene so he didn’t have to drive home himself after the accident.