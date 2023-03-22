Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Tekashi 6ix9ine was attacked by a group of assailants at a gym in South Florida.

The incident occurred in the bathroom of an LA Fitness location on Tuesday, Variety reported, sending the 26-year-old rapper to the hospital.

READ MORE: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Booted Out Of Baseball Stadium After Getting Too Drunk

Attorney Lance Lazzaro told the outlet that the artist, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was attacked by three or four men both in and outside a sauna in the bathroom.

“He had cuts to his face and bruises,” Lazzaro said.

Hernandez’s attackers managed to flee the scene after employees heard the disturbance and called police to the scene.

READ MORE: Lil Nas X Seemingly Calls Out Tekashi 6ix9ine Who Denies DMs

Video from the scene was posted to Twitter, showing the rapper on the ground, being kicked by his attackers.

“Take a picture. I’m gonna be famous now,” says one of the men in the video.

Lazzaro also noted that Hernandez didn’t have security with him at the gym, and that he is now planning to organize more protection for him.