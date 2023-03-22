Doja Cat is recovering after undergoing breast reduction surgery and liposuction.

The rapper took to Twitter to tell fans she was “four days into recovery” after having the ops, answering an array of social media users’ questions.

Doja posted, “Got my t**ties done and my c**t bedazzled.”

She added, “feels ok. i got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if i move too much. but im healing really fast.”

Confirming she’d gone smaller when she had breast surgery, the hitmaker told one fan she was now a “32C” in terms of bra size, as well as telling another she’d probably take around three months total to heal.

Doja is no stranger to revealing all on social media, and doesn’t hold back when clapping back at haters, either.

The 27-year-old recently told fans she was opting for something “prettier” after being criticized for some of her previous looks.

“Felt like doing a pretty beat for you boring a** lemon water b***hes out there so you can shut the f**k up now and leave me the f**k alone,” she hit back in the caption last month, alongside a few photos, adding: “Ciao.”