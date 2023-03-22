Jennifer Lopez is showing skin.

On Tuesday, the “Hustlers” star shared pics from her latest photoshoot, baring it all for her new JLO shoe line for fashion brand and retailer Revolve.

“Starting the week right,” she captioned the post, alongside a pair of photos of her in the nude, covered by very long, straight hair, modelling lace-up high-heel sandals.

In a video, she also shared a look at more of the shoes in her JLO line.

Speaking to People about the new collection, Lopez said, “The collection is very me! It’s been fun to try out the shoes and I love the platform, the sparkle and sexiness!”

The actress and singer added, “Revolve and the entire team have been such a great partner. I loved getting to see everything come to life — so much detail goes into every shoe.”

Lopez also explained that attention to detail is important to her, because “a great shoe can be very powerful and represent the style, emotion you want to portray.”