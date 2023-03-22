Chris Brown performs at The O2 Arena on February 14, 2023 in London, England.

Chris Brown has caused a couple’s relationship to rupture.

During one of the “Freaky Friday” singer’s recent concerts, a woman received a lap dance onstage from Brown, which left her boyfriend, whom she attended the show with, infuriated.

Following the concert, the angry boyfriend took to TikTok to share a video of the erotic dance, in which his girlfriend appears to be enjoying the performance as she ran her hands down Brown’s body. She even fanned herself with her hand.

Her boyfriend, Dash, was offended by her actions, and captioned the post, “POV: Buying my girlfriend front row tickets to see Chris Brown.”

“I want my £500 and my girlfriend back,” he added.

When one user took to the comments, writing, “BREAK UP WITH HER RN SHE KNOWS BETTER,” followed by others urging for an update, Dash replied with another TikTok to provide an update on his relationship.

“Just to update everyone regarding the Chris Brown concert, I’m no longer with my girlfriend but she said she doesn’t think what she did was wrong,” he explained in the video.

Brown’s suggestive routine has become a staple sequence during his Under The Influence Tour as he sings his track “Take You Down”. The 33-year-old, who has a history of domestic violence, is currently performing the European leg of tour.

Brown recently sparked controversy when he also performed the routine on former “Love Island” star Natalia Zoppa during his Manchester live show, in which he wrapped his hands around her throat for a couple of seconds before grinding on her.

On TikTok, users called the footage “unpleasant to watch,” “disturbing” and “hideous,” while also pointing out Zoppa’s “obvious discomfort.”

However, the reality star clapped back at the assumption that she was uncomfortable, telling MailOnline: “Why are people assuming the worst? It’s actually annoying. I loved every minute of it.”

“I’ve seen previous dances he’s done, and I knew what the routine was. I was more than happy to participate,” she explained, adding, “He barely even grabbed me.”