Jewel is sharing the big ways her parents did her wrong.

Appearing this week on the “Verywell Mind Podcast” with Amy Morin, the 48-year-old singer claimed that he mother and manager Lenedra stole millions from her.

“I didn’t really realize what my mom was until I was 30-something. I woke up and realized she embezzled all of my money, over $100 million,” Jewel said.

She added, “Thirty-four years old, realize I’m $3 million in debt, realize my mom stole it, realize everything I thought my mom was, isn’t what she was, very difficult psychological thing to come to terms with.”

Jewel also opened up about how her understanding of things as a kid was shaped by lies.

“My mom and dad got divorced when I was 8, and we went to live with my dad,” she explained. “Nobody told me it’s because my mom didn’t want to be a mom. She left us, and so my dad took over raising us. I didn’t know that at the time.”

She said that her father had also been abusive, describing him as “this volatile alcoholic that hit me, very easy to identify ‘bad guy.’ My mom seemed like the opposite.

“She was calm, she was soft, she never yelled, obviously never hit me,” Jewel recalled. “And I didn’t realize I was being abused in another way at the time.”

But looking back, despite “feeling loved” at the time, the reality of her mother only became clear later.

“What it actually was was my mom didn’t want to stay there and be with me, and she babysat me by having me watch light bulbs. So sometimes the appearance of an attached figure isn’t what it seems,” she said.