Drew Barrymore is looking for her old nudes.

This week on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, the host welcomed her old “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Lucy Liu and had a really big question for her.

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore To Host 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Getting down on her knees next to Liu’s chair, Barrymore asked, “Do you know what I was actually trying to find? I was trying to find the nude photographs you took of me on the set of ‘Charlie’s’ in my dressing room … I would love to borrow them.”

“I have them. I do, of course,” Liu told her. “And you look gorgeous, as you still do. And you’re so natural and, you know, playful and having a great time.”

Liu explained to the audience, “I have a series of portraits of so many people — with and without clothes on.”

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore Says She’s ‘Actively Seeking’ Next Adam Sandler Movie Collab

The duo then reminisced about shooting the classic action-comedy, which also starred Cameron Diaz.

“I remember pain,” Liu laughed. “We were pretty bad**s…I remember eight hours a day of training, five days a week.”

Barrymore recalled her co-star being so “dedicated” to their training schedule, while she and Diaz “were so naughty” and would regularly skip extra training time.

“She was so good!” Liu said of Diaz, joking, “You weren’t.”

Tune-in to “The Drew Barrymore Show” weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.