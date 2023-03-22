Gisele Bündchen is opening up about her split from Tom Brady for the first time since their divorce was finalized in October.

Bündchen, who was married to Brady for 13 years, speaks out in a candid interview with Vanity Fair, saying of the break-up: “It’s like a death and a rebirth.”

The supermodel says she’s mourning “the death of my dream,” insisting there’s no bad blood between the pair and she will continue to “cheer for him forever.”

Gisele Bündchen for “Vanity Fair”. Credit: Lachlan Bailey/Vanity Fair

Elsewhere in the tell-all chat, Bündchen slams the accusations that she gave him an ultimatum — his career or their marriage — calling them “very hurtful” and “the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.”

She tells the mag, “It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?”

Bündchen also discusses those rumours about whether his decision to come out of retirement played a role in their split, insisting: “What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle. It’s not so black and white.”

She shares, “Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart,” adding: “When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make.

“That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It’s a dance. It’s a balance.”

Gisele Bündchen for “Vanity Fair”. Credit: Lachlan Bailey/Vanity Fair

Bündchen assures fans, “If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me.”

The star gets emotional as she talks about thinking “people have been creating false stories about me from the beginning of the divorce,” as well as discussing “the hate” behind the alleged campaign.

She insists, after denying that she’s been dating real estate developer Jeffrey Soffer: “Seeing lies being created all the time about yourself is not easy.”

Bündchen adds, “I’m a simple girl who wants to be in nature–leave me alone. I just want to go do my job and raise my children in peace.”

Bündchen shares two kids — Vivian Lake, 10, and Benjamin Rein, 13 — with Brady, with him also sharing son John “Jack” Edward, 15, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

