Dana Carvey is down for “Wayne’s World 3” if Mike Myers is.

On Sunday night, Carvey attended the Mark Twain Prize gala honouring Adam Sandler in Washington, D.C., and was asked if a third film in the series might finally be on the horizon.

“Yes, it is,” the actor told People, before adding, “I don’t know. Maybe we’ll do it in puppets. I’m not sure.”

Carvey continued, “I’m always game. Love Mike Myers. Just a brilliant guy.”

1992’s “Wayne’s World” was spun-off from a recurring “Saturday Night Live” sketch, and starred the duo as goofy heavy metal fans who host a public access TV show from their basement.

The movie went on to gross $183 million on a $20 million budget and spawned a sequel the following year.

Last month, Carvey had fans speculating about the possibility that “Wayne’s World 3” might finally be happening after sharing a photo on Instagram of him and Myers in costume and in a recreation of the classic basement set.