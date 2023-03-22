Gisele Bündchen is shutting down those Jeffrey Soffer romance rumours.

The supermodel was recently linked to Elle Macpherson’s billionaire ex-husband, who is a friend of her ex-husband Tom Brady.

However, in a new interview with Vanity Fair, she insisted there’s no truth to the claims.

Bündchen told the mag, “I have zero relationship with him in any way,” saying she has not so much as laid eyes on him in over six months.

She added, “He’s Tom’s friend, not my friend.”

Not ending her comments there, Bündchen also said: “I wouldn’t be with his friend. I wouldn’t be with this guy. I mean, puh-leeze.”

Bündchen was shocked by people thinking that she’d date the 55-year-old, telling the publication: “They were saying I’m with this guy, he’s old, because he’s got money–it’s ridiculous.”

Bündchen and one of her sisters, who the magazine pointed out had first flagged the story in question, think the rumour might have been planted.

“Who benefits from this?” Bündchen questioned. “Why would somebody plant something like this? There’s only one reason. They want to make me look like something I’m not.”

Gisele Bündchen for “Vanity Fair”. Credit: Lachlan Bailey/Vanity Fair

The star was brought to the brink of tears as she spoke about thinking “people have been creating false stories about me from the beginning of the divorce,” as well as discussing “the hate” behind the alleged campaign.

She said, “Seeing lies being created all the time about yourself is not easy.”

Bündchen, who finalized her divorce from Brady in October after 13 years of marriage, added, “I’m a simple girl who wants to be in nature–leave me alone. I just want to go do my job and raise my children in peace,” insisting she’d usually opt to “take the high road” for the sake of their children.

Bündchen shares two kids — Vivian Lake, 10, and Benjamin Rein, 13 — with Brady, with him also sharing son John “Jack” Edward, 15, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

Read “‘It’s Not So Black and White’: Gisele Bündchen, Self-Professed ‘Witch of Love,’ Talks About It All”, by Michelle Ruiz in Vanity Fair’s April issue, and on VanityFair.com.